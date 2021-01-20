Honor V40 price leaked ahead of January 22 launch, key features also teased

Highlights Honor is tipped to launch the V40 series on January 22.

The Honor V40 could come with curved display.

The V40 series is likely to sport a 50MP camera set-up.

Honor is expected to launch its new flagship V40 phones on January 22 and ahead of its launch, new details about the V40 have emerged online revealing key details about the phone. This is because the latest leak about the phone has revealed the pricing of the device with Honor's new phone said to start a price of CNY 3,999 for its entry variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This information was revealed through a leaked phone vendor inventory listing.

Honor has also revealed some information about the V40. The company has said it will come with GPU Turbo X acceleration engine for gaming. Apart from this, the company hasn't revealed anything about the device.

However, previous leaks have revealed some details about the upcoming phone. As per the a leaked teaser poster doing its rounds on Weibo, the V40 will come with a curved edge display. The poster also shows a portion of the bottom edge and the left side of the alleged Honor V40 where there is a SIM card slot and a USB-C port on the bottom side of the smartphone. The poster appears to show the phone with a metallic frame.

As for the display, the rumor mill has revealed the Honor V40 could come with a 6.72-inch screen FHD+ display where the top-left corner of the screen would come with a pill-shaped cutout for its two front-facing cameras.

The Honor V40 is tipped to come with the latest Kirin 9000 chipset. There is also said to be another Honor V40 Pro that could get a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. At the back, the V40 is said to get a triple-camera setup, while the V40 Pro could come with a quad-camera array. Reports suggest the V40 series could feature a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Apart from it, there's little we know about the V40 series devices at the moment. However, considering we are looking at a January 22 launch for them, the wait for more details may not be too long as we should start getting more detailed leaks in the days to come.