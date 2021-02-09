Housing.com collaborates with Propdial to bolster rental services business

Realty portal Housing.com on Tuesday said it has tied up with Gurugram-based property and rental management technology firm Propdial to strengthen its rent services business.

The tie-up will help the company to provide property management services such as renting/leasing, tenant background verification, rental agreement and rent collection/bill payment, Housing.com said in a statement.

The company would also offer support like quarterly property inspection with pictures and regular maintenance needed for the house to keep it running smoothly, without the landlord having to intervene.

"All of this will enable Housing.com to act as a one-stop shop for its landlord customers, seeking dedicated property managers and related services," the statement said.

While most of the services are available in Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, plans are underway to offer these services in several other cities.

"This tie-up will be particularly beneficial for our NRI home owner clients, who find it difficult to manage their properties from abroad. With operational assistance from Propdial, we will be able to work as a single point of contact for all their leasing and property management related requirements, said Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com.

Vinay Prajapati, co-founder and CEO, Propdial, said home owners are not only looking for a rental management solution but also for a single point of access for end-to-end property management, without any hassle.

"Together with Housing.com, we will be able to address an issue that has long been a pain point for property owners," he added.

Gopal Mishra, co-founder and COO, Propdial, said the property management solution is a large market opportunity in the prop-tech space.

"Being a focused player in this segment, we have earned our customers' confidence and developed capabilities with relentless efforts, in the last four plus years of being in business. Currently, we are serving customers across 15+ Indian cities, having a customer base from 40+ countries and are now well-positioned to scale exponentially with this partnership with Housing.com," he said.

Housing.com is a part of Singapore-based Elara Technologies, which also owns PropTigar.com and Makaan.com.

In October 2020, Australia-based REA Group acquired a controlling stake in Elara Technologies. News Corp and its group firm REA are its major shareholders.

REA is a multinational digital advertising business specialising in property. REA Group operates Australia's leading residential and commercial property websites, besides owning leading portals in many Asian countries.

