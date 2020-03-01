HPCL inaugurates first electric vehicle charging station in Gujarats Vadodara

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), the state-owned oil marketing company, has launched its first electric vehicle charging facility. The first of its kind facility is located in the Kareilbag locality of Vadodara, Gujarat.

HPCL Director (Marketing) Rakesh Misri, who inaugurated the station, said that it is the pioneer electric vehicle charging station set up by HPCL in Gujarat.

HPCL plans to develop and install electric vehicle charging stations across the country at suitable locations.

The electric vehicle charging stations will be able to charge two, three and four-wheeler vehicles. The range anxiety of electric vehicle owners is expected to be reduced as there will be more public charging stations across the country. This will, in turn, lead to an increase in people adopting electric vehicles.

Misri said that increased access to charging infrastructure is vital for the uptake of electric mobility across the entire electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

Misri also said that the company will establish more visibility of charging infrastructure, sending a signal to the public that the country's electric mobility vision is being realised.