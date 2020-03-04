India Inc on coronavirus: Anand Mahindra sees silver lining, Harsh Mariwala warns against rumours

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has pointed out the silver lining in the coronavirus outbreak, saying the chaos will press a 'permanent reset button' leading to a greener footprint. He added, "It (coronavirus crisis) will accelerate working from home, lead to more digital conferences and more video calls and less air travel".

Meanwhile, Marico chairman, Harsh Mariwala urged people to stop spreading misinformation about coronavirus. The rise in panic over COVID-19 has led to too many bogus claims, conspiracy theories and misinformation about the disease. Mariwala also shared a 'fake information' on coronavirus that he received on WhatsApp . He wrote that he had received a Whats App forward claiming that ginger and hot water could cure coronavirus.

Mariwala shared also shared a video busting coronavirus myths. The 3 minutes 14 seconds video encompasses stuff that debunks myths and false information about COVID-19.





RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka wrote,"...and waiting for some joker to pop up and claim that gobar (cow dung) or gau-mutra (cow urine) will cure coronavirus".

Recently, Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya claimed that cow urine and cow dung were helpful in curing coronavirus.

So far, 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been detected in India on Wednesday. Of which, 16 are Italians while 12 are Indian nationals.ore than 3,100 people have died, most of them in China, and over 90,000 have been infected worldwide by the virus.

