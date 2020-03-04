Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: Covid-19 cases in India rise to 6; China death toll touches 2,981

Coronavirus update: India on Tuesday reported three fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total number of confirmed infections to six in the country. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people not to panic, reports of its spread has already created fear among citizens. As part of its preventive measures, the Ministry of Health has issued an advisory saying 'help us help you' and a helpline for a speedy response. The Centre has also placed visa curbs on four countries as more and more countries are reporting rise in cases related to the deadly coronavirus.

9.26 AM: India restricts export of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients

India, the world's main supplier of generic drugs, has restricted the export of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients and the medicines made from them, including Paracetamol, a common pain reliever also sold as acetaminophen, as the coronavirus outbreak plays havoc with supply chains. Indian drugmakers rely on China, the source of the virus outbreak, for almost 70% of the APIs for their medicines. Industry experts say they are likely to face shortages if the epidemic drags on. -- Reuters

9.21 AM: Measures to take to protect yourself from coronavirus

9.18 AM: Noida administration issues helpline

Following the shutting down of two schools in Noida over fears of coronavirus transmission, the Noida District Magistrate (DM) BN Singh along with Chief Medical Officer Dr Anurag Bhargava requested people not to panic and believe any rumours concerning the coronavirus outbreak in Delhi-NCR. Issuing helpline numbers for citizen related queries (8076623612 / 6396776904) Singh said the UP government was taking all necessary precautions to deal with the coronavirus scare in Noida.

9.08 AM: Noida DM says six samples tested for coronavirus have been tested negative but the persons concerned have been asked to stay at home for next 14 days. The administration has not given any order for the closure of schools, say the authorities.

8.59 AM: Agra administration issues warning

After six positive cases of COVID 19 were detected in Agra, the district administration has appealed people to avoid to go to crowded places. A day after a Delhi man was found positive for the deadly coronavirus, six of his family members whom he met in Agra have been quarantined. Those infected had reportedly come in contact with the patient. These six people have also been kept in isolation at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The Health Ministry has said these six cases with "high-viral load" were detected during sample testing in Agra. Hotels and authorities at tourist places in Agra have been told to inform the Chief Medical Officer's office as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.

8.58 AM: Gujarat opens 'isolation wards' in all 33 districts

The Gujarat government has decided to open "isolation wards" in each of the 33 districts for treatment of any suspected novel coronavirus case, while 87 people, who recently returned from the virus-hit Iran, have been kept under observation, say officials. Total 87 people, who had recently returned from Iran, have been kept under home quarantine, said Commissioner of Health, Jai Prakash Shivahare, said.

8.52 AM: China reports 119 new cases

Mainland China had 119 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the country's National Health Commission said on Wednesday, down slightly from 125 on the previous day. The total number of cases on the mainland has now reached 80,270. The number of deaths rose by 38 to bring the total mainland China death toll to 2,981 by March 3. Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 37 new deaths and 115 new cases on Tuesday. -- Reuters

8.45 AM: WHO issues warning: The World Health Organisation has warned of a global shortage and price gouging for protective equipment to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus and asked companies and governments to increase production by 40 per cent as the death toll from the respiratory illness mounted.

8.39 AM: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur: "A suspected case of coronavirus has come to our knowledge, it's not right to jump to conclusions. Tests will be done, factual position will be clear only after his reports come in. We have come to know that the person is from Bilaspur."

8.35 AM: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with senior officials from the Delhi government for the management and preparedness of coronavirus.

8.31 AM: In wake of coronavirus outbreak, UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has chaired a meeting with the top officials of the health department to review state's preparedness. A 23- member outbreak response committee has also been formed to deal with virus outbreak.

8.30 AM: UP govt medical bulletin on coronavirus: No confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported from UP to date, says the government. "One traveller from Noida who came in contact with a positive case of German origin has been admitted at the RML Hospital in Delhi. His condition is stable ad his test result is negative for Novel Corona."

8.28 AM: The Rajasthan government says 13 patients with symptoms of coronavirus have been admitted in Jaipur today.

8.23 AM: As per official sources, an Italian group comprising 21 people was taken to the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi, for preventive isolation on Tuesday afternoon. Their samples are being analysed.

8.15 AM: As of March 3, the Mumbai airport has screened approximately 64,621 passengers across 549 flights at the airport.

8.00 AM: Government advisory: All aircraft arriving from South Korea, Japan and Italy should be disinfected upon arrival. All inbound international flights prior to the movement of aircraft should undergo thermal scanning.