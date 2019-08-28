Infographic: Can Mukesh Ambani pay Rs 2.88 lakh crore RIL debt?

Mukesh Ambani announced at the Reliance Industries AGM earlier this month that the oil-to-telecom conglomerate will become a zero-net debt firm within the next 18 months. RIL's consolidated debt stands at Rs 2.88 lakh crore currently. Until 2012, RIL was debt-free on a net basis, but things changed after the company started expanding in telecom, petrochemicals and retail businesses.

This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at how Mukesh Ambani has launched the biggest debt reduction programme in RIL's history and what it means for Reliance.

