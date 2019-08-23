Johnson & Johnson pays Rs 25 lakh each to 3 victims of faulty hip implants in UP

Pharma major Johnson & Johnson has paid Rs 25 lakh each to three victims of its faulty acetabular surface replacement (ASR) hip implants in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

According to Uttar Pradesh Drug Licensing and Control officer A K Jain, the company has given compensation to three patients who had undergone revision surgeries for the faulty implants made by the company.

The Delhi High Court had in May directed Johnson & Johnson to make an interim payment of Rs 25 lakh each to the 67 patients who have undergone revision surgeries.

Jain said the Uttar Pradesh Drug Licensing and Control Authority was promptly following such complaints.

