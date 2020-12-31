Jubilant Foodwork invests Rs 92 crore in Barbecue Nation for 10.76% stake

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which operates fast food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts in India, announced on Thursday that it will invest Rs 92 crore in Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd (BNHL) for a 10.76 percent equity stake.

Talking about the investment, Jubilant Foodworks' Chairman Shyam S. Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari S. Bhartia said, "We are happy to announce our investment in Barbeque Nation - a differentiated, casual dining restaurant brand of scale with strong unit economics. We are confident that the proposed investment will create value for our shareholders."

BNHL operates Barbeque Nation (BBQ), an Indian cuisine casual dining brand, which introduced the concept of live grilling of kebabs to the Indian market.

It owns and operates 138 Barbeque Nation restaurants in 73 cities in India and 7 international Barbeque Nation restaurants. It also has a presence in the Italian cuisine segment under the brand Toscano.

BNHL had reported a total revenue of Rs 742.5 crore in 2018-19 on a consolidated basis.

Recently, Jubilant Foodworks launched 'Ekdum!', its own biryani brand. The range of biryanis includes Hyderabadi Nizami Biryani, Lucknowi Nawabi Biryani, Dindigul Biryani, Kolkata Biryani, Butter Chicken Biryani, Egg Biryani, Paneer Makhni Biryani, and Tawa Chicken Biryani.

