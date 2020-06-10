Madhu Kapur, family withdraw case against Yes Bank

Private lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said that Madhu Kapur, wife of the bank's late co-founder Ashok Kapur, and her family have withdrawn a case filed against it in 2013. The case was filed by Kapur when the family was locked in a pitched battle with the bank, then headed by Rana Kapoor who was subsequently dismissed by RBI in 2018.

After Ashok Kapur, the founding chairman of the bank, died in the November 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the relations between his family and Rana Kapoor, who are related, soured. Madhu Kapur in her suit had sought various reliefs including recognition of the family's right to participate in the management of the bank.

The suit also sought to restrain individual directors from acting as such or holding themselves out as directors of the bank, and restrain the bank from making or continuing with any application to any regulator/authorities for reclassifying the Kapur family's shareholding into a non- promoter shareholding.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the bank said the Kapur family had agreed to reclassify its shareholding as "non-promoter" as per an intimation on May 30. The suit was withdrawn following reclassification of the familys holding and the Bombay High Court allowed the withdrawal, the bank said.

The Kapur family now owns about 1.50 per cent in the bank and are classified as public shareholders. Yes Bank had to be bailed out earlier this year by a consortium of lenders led by SBI as part of a process driven by the Government and the RBI. The Rs 15,000-crore bailout was necessitated due to Rana Kapoor's alleged mishandling of affairs while at the helm. Kapoor was arrested by law enforcement agencies after the bailout.

