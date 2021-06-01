Maruti Suzuki's sales crash 71% m-o-m in May

Homegrown car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a 71 per cent decline in sales to 46,555 units in May as against 1,59,691 units in April. This drop in its sales figures came after the spike in COVID-19 cases and lockdowns across various states.

"In May 2020, the company witnessed production disruption owing to lockdowns. Since neither of the two months had normal production, the sales volume of May 2021 are not comparable with May 2020," MSI said in a statement.â¨The auto major had also closed its production for 16 days in May to divert the industrial oxygen for medical purposes. "In May, the company shut production from May 1 through May 16 so as to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes," it added.

MSI's domestic dispatches to dealers last month stood at 35,293 units, down 75 per cent from 1,42,454 units in April. Sales of mini cars - which includes Alto and S-Presso - declined 81 per cent to 4,760 units in May as compared to 25,041 units in April 2021.

Sales of MSI's compact vehicles - which includes Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire - declined 72 per cent to 20,343 cars in May from 72,318 units in April. Sales of its mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined to 349 units as against 1,567 units in April.

MSI's utility vehicle sales - which includes Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga - declined 75 per cent to 6,355 units as compared to 25,484 in April. Exports in May were down 35 per cent at 11,262 units compared to 17,237 units in April 2021.

Also Read: No.1 Cryptocurrency: Can Ethereum beat Bitcoin in future?

Also Read: Vaccination boosts natural immunity in people against COVID-19, says study

Also Read: Anand Mahindra calls Cipla-Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deal 'good news'; hopes for exemptions