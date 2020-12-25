Business Today
Loading...

Myntra Designs' loss reaches Rs 744.4 crore in FY20

The Flipkart Group company had registered a consolidated loss of Rs 539.4 crore for the financial year ended March 2019

twitter-logoPTI | December 25, 2020 | Updated 10:09 IST
Myntra Designs' loss reaches Rs 744.4 crore in FY20

Online fashion retailer Myntra Designs saw its loss widening to Rs 744.4 crore for the financial year ended March 2020, according to regulatory documents.

The Flipkart Group company had registered a consolidated loss of Rs 539.4 crore for the financial year ended March 2019, as per a Registrar of Companies filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

Myntra clocked a 57.8% rise in its net total income to Rs 1,718.5 crore for FY20, as against Rs 1,088.8 crore for the financial year ended March 2019, it added. Emails sent to the company did not elicit a response.

Also read: COVID stress boosts digital selling among micro, small enterprises: CRISIL

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Myntra | Myntra FY20 | Myntra Designs FY20 losses | Flipkart Group company | Myntra Designs net income FY20
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close