As companies go 'regional', 'globalization' has made way for 'slowbalization', says Kumar Mangalam Birla

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, in a personal LinkedIn blogpost, has said that tensions between nationalism and globalisation will be the most defining trends of the current decade.

"While the march of globalisation is perhaps inevitable, what is certain is that the world is no longer flat," stated the billionaire businessman.

He said this could lead to slower global trade as economies would go regional. "As globalization makes way for 'slowbalization,' the emerging pattern of trend is more regional," he wrote.

He also cited the Aditya Birla Group's foreign operations -- via companies like Novelis Inc and Birla Carbon -- as an example of how companies were adjusting to changing environment while keeping a regional focus.

He said the companies were now devising ways to boost revenue while keeping environmental sustainability in mind. Praising young environmentalist Greta Thunberg, Birla wrote she could well be the conscience of Gen Z.

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swede who inspired millions of young people to take action against climate change, has been named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2019. "You can agree with them. You can disagree with them. But you can no longer ignore them," he stated.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

