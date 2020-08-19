NRDC, NAL to establish incubation centre for start-ups in aerospace technologies

The National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) will establish an innovation-cum-incubation centre with external private funding to promote startups in the emerging area of aerospace technologies, a statement said on Wednesday.

Under this programme startups in the area of aerospace engineering would be incubated, mentored and supported for product and prototype development and their validation.

The NRDC is a PSU under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research while the NAL is an institute under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

"It is a historical day as NRDC and CSIR-NAL forged an innovative partnership to promote startups in the niche high tech area of aerospace engineering and this partnership may pave a way for establishing Innovation cum Incubation Centres in other CSIR laboratories which are working in different thematic areas" said H Purushotham, Chief Managing Director, NRDC.

He also said this partnership will help to create employment opportunities in the country.

Also Read: How to reverse India's economic slowdown? World Bank draws up a revival plan

Also Read: Flipkart revenue exceeds pre-Covid level: Walmart CEO