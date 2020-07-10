Ola's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Senior Vice President quit

Two top executives at ride-hailing platform Ola -- and Sanjiv Saddy -- have resigned from the company.

The company confirmed the development.

"Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Sanjiv Saddy, Senior Vice President - Corporate Affairs, are moving on to pursue other opportunities outside of Ola. The organisation wishes them well in their future endeavours," Ola said in an e-mail statement.

According to Srinivas'' LinkedIn profile, he had been working with Ola since July 2019.

He has previously worked with WestBridge Capital Partners and spent over 15 years at Unilever.

Saddy has worked with organisations like Flipkart, Tata Communications and Emaar MGF Land Ltd, as per his profile on LinkedIn.

Also Read: Chief Justice Bobde on Harley Davidson: All you need to know about the bike

Also Read: Harley Davidson all set to launch electric motorcycle LiveWire on 27 August