RBL Bank ties up with CreditVidya for improving customer experience

RBL Bank Thursday said it has partnered with credit profiler CreditVidya to improve the lender's customer experience.

Through this partnership, the private sector lender will be able to gain significant insights into its customer base, it said in a release.

This in turn will allow it to improve user experience and build customised offerings for over 15 lakh customers, the bank said.

"RBL Bank will leverage CreditVidya's big data underwriting platform across its credit card and mobile banking apps," the lender said.

By acquiring richer customer insights, RBL will be able to segment its customers better, offer them relevant credit products and build custom scorecards.

"We will be working with the team to build multiple use cases around the application of alternative data and create greater value for our customers," said Harjeet Toor, Head - Retail, Inclusion and Rural Business, RBL Bank.

The bank had first partnered with CreditVidya in 2018 for instant and automated verification of employment details of salaried card applicants.

CreditVidya helps lenders and wallets assess risk of customers.

"Today we have crossed 12 million assessments via the platform, and the insights that it provides will help RBL Bank to significantly improve its customer experience. It will also allow them to cater to new customer segments," Abhishek Agarwal, CEO & Co-Founder of CreditVidya said.

CreditVidya leverages alternative data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for credit scoring in order to facilitate institutional credit for the underserved.