Reliance Industries June quarter earnings deferred to July 30

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has said that the board meeting of the company scheduled for July 24 to consider the quarterly results will now be held on July 30. The country's largest private sector company, however, did not give the reason for the deferment of the board meeting.

"The meeting of the board of directors of the company to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 will be held on July 30, 2020 instead of on July 24, 2020 as intimated earlier," RIL said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Earlier on June 18, RIL, the country's most valued firm, had announced that the board of directors of the company would meet on July 24, 2020 to announce financial results for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

During the financial year 2019-20, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported record performance despite the weak global economic environment and volatility in energy markets. Reliance recorded consolidated net profit of Rs 44,324 crore ($ 5.9 billion) during the year, registering a yearly growth of 11.3 per cent (before exceptional items). It reported 10 per cent EBITDA growth at Rs 1,02,280 crore in FY20 as compared to Rs 92,656 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, shares of RIL closed Wednesday's trade at Rs 2,004.10, up 1.64 per cent, against previous closing price of Rs 1,971.85 on the BSE. During the day's trade, the stock hit a fresh record high of Rs 2,010 after opening higher at Rs 1980.05. On the volume front, there was surge in trade as 14.68 lakh shares changed hands over the counter as compared to two-week average volume of 12.40 lakh shares.

In contrast, the BSE Sensex ended 58.81 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 37,871.52.