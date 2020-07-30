Reliance Jio Q1 result: Profit jumps 183% to Rs 2,520 crore, revenue up 34%

Reliance Industries telecom unit Jio on Thursday reported a significant jump of 182.8 per cent in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,520 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted net profit of Rs 891 crore in June quarter of 2019 and Rs 2,331 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from Operations surged by 33.7 per cent to Rs 16,557 crore in June quarter of current fiscal compared to Rs 12,383 crore in the year ago period, Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose by 7.5 per cent to Rs 140.3 in the June quarter of 2020.

The operating profit or EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) grew by 55.4 per cent to Rs 7,281 crore as compared to Rs 4,686 crore in April-June period of the last fiscal. EBITDA margin stood at 44 per cent, up from 37.8 per cent in 1Q FY20.

During the June quarter, the total wireless data traffic stood at 1,420 crore GB, reporting a 30.2 per cent year-over-year growth. The company said that there has been wireless gross addition of 15.1 million during the quarter despite COVID related restrictions across the country. Monthly churn rate for wireless subscribers was at only 0.46 per cent during the quarter.

In FY20, Reliance Jio reported a 87.65 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 5,562 crore on the back of rise in subscriber base and tariff hike. Total income rose 33.47 per cent to Rs 63,983 crore as compared to Rs 47,935 crore in FY19.

During the April-June quarter, Jio Platform raised Rs 152,056 crore from thirteen marquee investors which includes Facebook, Google, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Intel Capital and Qualcomm. Following the completion of these investments, Reliance Industries would hold 66.48 per cent equity stake in Jio Platform on a fully diluted basis, it said.

"Of the total investment, Jio Platform Limited has already received Rs 115,694 crore as subscription amount from ten investors. Rs 22,981 crore will be retained at Jio Platform to drive future growth," RIL said in the regulatory filing.

Ahead of earnings announcement, shares of Reliance Industries closed Thursday's trade at Rs 2,108.65 apiece, up 0.61 per cent, against previous closing price of Rs 2,095.85 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

