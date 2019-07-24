Reliance may launch Jio GigaFiber on August 12 at company's AGM

Reliance Jio is likely to commercially launch its Jio GigaFiber on August 12 during Mukesh Ambani-helmed Reliance Industries' annual general meeting (AGM). The Jio GigaFiber that will aim to disrupt the Indian broadband market includes home broadband, entertainment and smart home Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

While announcing the quarterly results of the company last week, Mukesh Ambani gave the following statement: "Beta trials of Jio GigaFiber services have been very successful and the entire bouquet of smart home solutions would soon be rolled out to targeted 50 million households and beyond," prompting speculations over the launch date.

A report in The Hindu states that a source told the daily that the commercial launch of the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) services is likely to be announced during the company's AGM next month.

In a letter to shareholders, Ambani said, "Wireline network connectivity in India continues to remain underserved. Jio is working towards serving the need for better connectivity with its GigaFiber services. Jio, with its FTTH services, has set a target of connecting 50 million homes across the country," as mentioned in the daily.

Jio GigaFiber was announced by Ambani during the previous AGM in July last year. The company started off a registration process for the GigaFiber across 1,100 cities in the country but is yet to be launched.

Like Jio, GigaFiber is also likely to take the broadband market by storm. In fact, reports state that the base plan of GigaFiber could be priced at as low as Rs 600 per month and will offer a combination of broadband, IPTV and a landline connection. Data speed will be around 50mbps and consumers will get 100GB per month.

