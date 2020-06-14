RIL rights issue shares to list on stock exchanges on Monday

The shares offered in just concluded rights issue by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will be listed on stock exchanges on Monday. On June 11, the allotment of partly paid-up shares to the demat accounts of the shareholders was completed by RIL. "Effective from Monday, June 15, 2020, the new securities of Reliance Industries Ltd (Scrip Code: 890147) shall be listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange in the list of 'A' Group of Securities," BSE said.

In just 42 days, the rights issue reached from announcement to allotment and that too entirely on a digital platform amid the constraints of the coronavirus lockdown. RIL's Rs 53,124 crore rights issue was India's largest-ever rights issue. It ended last week with a 1.6 times subscription. The number of FPIs holding RIL shares increased to 1,395 on June 11, 2020, as against 1,318 on March 31, 2020, exchange data shows.

Meanwhile, the stake of RIL's promoter group has seen an increase after the closing of rights issue. The promoter group got 22.50 crore shares in the rights issue, taking the shareholding in the firm to 50.29 per cent, marginally higher than 50.07 per cent earlier, according to the June 11 exchange filing.

Mukesh Ambani has got 5.52 lakh shares of RIL in the just-concluded Rs 53,124 crore rights issue. Ambani now holds 80.52 lakh shares or 0.12 per cent of Reliance Industries, up from 75 lakh shares held before the rights issue. His wife Nita and children Isha, Akash, and Anant too got 5.52 lakh shares each after they subscribed to the rights offering. They too hold 0.12 per cent each in the firm.

On the other hand, the public shareholding has slightly fallen from 49.93 per cent to 49.71 per cent after the rights issue, according to the data.

