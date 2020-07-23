Samsung to collaborate with Indian engineering students in new age tech

To stimulate innovation ecosystem and build capabilities among students that meet industry needs, Samsung India has launched an industry-academia program that will involve engineering students and faculty to work with its research and development (R&D) team. Students will get to work on projects in cutting edge technology areas such as artificial intelligence (including vision tech), machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices and 5G networks to solve real-world problems.

The program managed by Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B) aims to involve engineering colleges that top the government's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings. SRI-B has already signed MoUs with 10 engineering colleges including Vellore Institute of Technology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology, RV College of Engineering, BMS College of Engineering, Siddaganga Institute of Technology, and others. It also plans to add more colleges in the next few months

"Samsung PRISM program is a testimony to our mission of transforming people's lives with meaningful innovations. This program will draw from the strength of our academia and engineering students' community, which undoubtedly is the best in the world. Giving them an opportunity to work with Samsung, and making them industry-ready will be a step in the right direction towards Atmanirbhar Bharat," says, Dipesh Shah, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore.

Under Samsung PRISM (Preparing and Inspiring Student Minds), projects will be taken up by a team of students and a professor, with a mentor from Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore that will train and guide them. SRI-B will give them research as well as development projects to be executed over four to six months. Each engineering college can have multiple teams, and students will be selected based on a test conducted by SRI-B. Students will also be encouraged to publish papers and file patents jointly with SRI-B.

A pilot program was introduced last year for Samsung PRISM where 150 teams worked on unique R&D projects on 'Make for India' such as handwriting recognition for Indian languages and AI-based Indian language translation. Some teams worked on research projects such as intelligent navigation via in-home object recognition and improving video quality in low light conditions. During the lockdown period, the program was conducted online as teams worked on the projects from home with regular video calls and webinars with their mentors.

SRI-B, Samsung's largest R&D facility outside South Korea, has filed over 2900 patents in India so far. The facility focuses on technologies around communication protocols, multimedia (including camera solutions), intelligence, payment, web services, memory, network and IoT. It also has expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing and IoT.Also read: Govt dumps new GST return system; to continue with modified version of existing one

