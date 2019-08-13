Business Today

Saudi Aramco's first-half net income falls 12% to $47 billion

By comparison, Apple Inc, the world's most profitable listed company, made $31.5 billion in the first six months of its financial year

twitter-logo Reuters   DUBAI     Last Updated: August 13, 2019  | 09:19 IST
Saudi Aramco's first-half net income falls 12% to $47 billion
Aramco said total revenues including other income related to sales were at $163.88 billion in the first half of this year. (photo: Reuters)

Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil producer, reported first-half net income of $46.9 billion on Monday, down from $53.02 billion a year earlier.

By comparison, Apple Inc, the world's most profitable listed company, made $31.5 billion in the first six months of its financial year.

Aramco said total revenues including other income related to sales were at $163.88 billion in the first half of this year, down from $167.68 billion a year earlier, on lower oil prices and reduced production.

Also read: Reliance to sell 20% stake in oil-to-chemicals arm to Saudi Aramco; deal to fetch around $15 billion

Also read: Saudi Aramco was world's most profitable company in 2018: report

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: saudi aramco | saudi aramco first-half net income | Apple Inc | saudi aramo reliance deal | saudi aramco news | saudi aramco reliance
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close