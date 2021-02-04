SBI Q3 results: Net profit declines 6.9% to Rs 5,196 cr

State Bank of India on Thursday reported a 6.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit for the October-December quarter at Rs 5,196 crore. Sequentially, the net profit rose rose 13.60 per cent from Rs 4,574 crore in preceding July-September quarter.

The bank's net interest income rose 3.75 YoY to Rs 28,820 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, it rose 2.27 per cent from Rs 28,181 crore in September quarter.

SBI's gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio was at 4.77 per cent in December quarter, while net NPA ratio stood at 1.23 per cent. In value terms, gross NPA stood at Rs 1.17 lakh crore, while net NPA were at Rs 29,032 crore.

The bank's gross and net NPA ratios would have been higher at 5.44 per cent and 1.81 per cent, respectively, if not for the Supreme Court order directing that accounts not declared as NPA till August 31, 2020, should not be declared as NPA till further orders.

"Pending the disposal of the case, the bank has made a provision of Rs 5,265 crore as at December 31, 2O2O in respect of these accounts (including unrealised interest) as a matter of prudence," the bank said.

The bank's provision coverage ratio stood at 90.21 per cent as on December 31, 2020, as against 81.73 per cent a year ago. Without the Supreme Court order, the provision coverage ratio would have been at 86.33 per cent.