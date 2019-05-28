Siemens to help Indian start-ups and boost innovation

Global engineering major Siemens has launched a project to focus on innovation and start-ups to enhance digitalisation offerings by opening an office of Next47 in Bangalore. Next47 is an independent global venture firm, which is committed to help Siemens customers in connecting with startup innovation from around the world.

"About 4,000 Internet of Things (IoT) and software experts, along with the work done at the Siemens MindSphere Application Centers based in Pune, Noida and Gurgaon, will collaborate with teams around the world to conceptualise, develop, test and bring-to-market applications in the areas of Smart Urban Infrastructure, Digital Enterprise, Connected Mobility, Future of Energy and Artificial Intelligence," said Dr Roland Busch, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Managing Board, Siemens AG.

"There is continuity of Government in India and sectors like infrastructure, mobility, grid connectivity, modernisation of power plants, railway, renewables etc is going to get a good revival and these are sectors that will show good growth in the coming years," said Roland Busch.

He said Siemens had committed over a billion euro investment in India in 2015 and those investments are being done in the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of Siemens Innovation Day in Mumbai on Monday, Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Limited, said, "India needs to harness digitalisation to optimise manufacturing growth and we are seeing acceleration in interest and demand from customers for our digitalisation portfolio. IoT enabled applications are the need of the hour and will focus on contributing to customers' efforts to maximise the potential with digitalisation through data insights."

