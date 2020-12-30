Business Today
Specially designed vehicle for differently abled people 'best innovation' of 2020

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President and former CII president Vikram Kirloskar took to social media to share a purposeful innovation

Mehak Agarwal | December 30, 2020 | Updated 13:49 IST
Vikram Kirloskar latest tweet: Netizens lauded the simple yet efficient innovation

2020 has been a year of innovation. People might have been locked inside their homes, but there's nothing that can lock one's innovative spirit. Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President and former CII president Vikram Kirloskar took to social media to share one such idea. The auto industry heavyweight shared a video of a differently abled person seated in a wheelchair riding a specially designed vehicle. He tweeted, "Sometimes, the simplest solutions show the best #innovation."


Netizens lauded the simple yet efficient innovation. Shashidhar Bhat, one of the users responded to Kirloskar and tweeted, "Very innovative and meaningful #produceforapurpose".

The business tycoon had previously shared an innovative cooling technique designed by Mumbai-based Antara Patel and Prisha Patel after they learnt that appliances like air conditioners have a negative effect on the environment. In addition, ACs consume much more energy when compared to appliances like refrigerators. He tweeted, "Kudos to these young innovators for coming up with this innovative cooling solution."

Kirloskar, however, is not the only industrialist to encourage innovations on social media. Mumbai-based business mogul Anand Mahindra had earlier commended a man for combining a half Ambassador car with a bullock cart. Mahindra tweeted, "I don't think Elon Musk and Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account..."

