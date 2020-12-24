Bullock-car! Anand Mahindra praises this 'renewable energy-fuelled' vehicle

While the entire world is looking and planning forth for the next phase of transportation involving energy efficient vehicles, a man in India seems to have already pioneered the evolution. Anand Mahindra who is frequently seen encouraging innovative ideas and creations could not resist from commenting on the fuel-efficiency of the 'bullock-car'.

"I don't think Elon Musk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account..." said Mahindra while sharing a video of a half Ambassador car being pulled by bullocks. Like an usual bullock-cart, the energy efficient bullock-car can be seen steered by a bullock.

The chassis of the bullock-car appears to be made of wood as are the wheels. The exterior of the car has a wooden appearance too.

I donât think @elonmusk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account... pic.twitter.com/C7QzbEOGys â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 23, 2020

Some users were thrilled to see the innovative vehicle but some pointed out that this might indicate that the animals are bearing a burden far more than they can take. Some pointed out that technology is far advanced now to replace the bullocks with sophisticated machines.

On Wednesday, Mahindra shared a similar video of creativity and innovation. He shared the video of a man, Punith Gowda, from Mandya's Gulur village, where he can be seen creating a miniature model of Mahindra Thar, complete with lights and engine. The miniature car can be seen running with its lights on.

Also read: Karnataka man makes miniature Thar; Anand Mahindra applauds, explains why 'tinkering' is important

Also read: "Bravo Vinisha!": Anand Mahindra promises to support 14-year-old environmentalist's projects