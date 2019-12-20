Tata Chemicals acquires remaining 25% stake from US unit for Rs 1,387 crore

Tata Chemicals on Thursday said it has acquired the remaining 25 per cent stake in Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners Holdings for $195 million or Rs 1,387.2 crore. Following the transaction, Tata Chemicals ownership in Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners has increased to 100 per cent.

"Tata Chemicals, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Valley Holdings Inc, has acquired the remaining 25 per cent partnership interest in Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners Holdings (TCSAPH) from The Andover Group, a subsidiary of Owens-Illinois Inc. for $195 million," the company said.

TCSAPH owns 100 per cent interest in Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners (TCSAP), the soda ash operating entity in the United States. The turnover of TCSAP for the year ended March 2019 was $465.5 million compared to $491 million in March 2018.

Also Read: Will Cyrus Mistry return as Tata group chairman after NCLAT order?

"The Tata group company said that with this transaction Tata Chemicals will have full ownership of the North American business and will further simplify enterprise architecture," Tata Chemicals' Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan said.

The acquisition is expected to be earnings per share accretive. "We will continue to invest in our Green River facility to meet market demand and serve our customers globally," Mukundan said.

Also Read: NCLAT strips Tata Sons off private company status

Meanwhile, the shares of Tata Chemicals were trading 0.16 per cent higher at Rs 649.70 apiece on BSE.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar