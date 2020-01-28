Tech Mahindra sets up Google Cloud centre in Hyderabad to drive digital transformation

Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said that it has set up a Google Cloud Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad to drive the digital transformation of enterprises globally. The IT services major said that the CoE will help enterprises to move critical workloads to Google Cloud, develop their Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions, and improve workplace productivity.

"Tech Mahindra's deep industry expertise and proven solutions that focus on seamless modernisation of infrastructure, applications and data to the cloud, combined with the power of Google Cloud will help accelerate the Cloud journey for enterprises as they move towards a digital-first future," Tech Mahindra Global Head Cloud Services Vivek Gupta said.

He added that as part of its TechMNXt charter, Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies to enable its customers drive growth and enhance customer experience.

"We're excited that Tech Mahindra continues to invest in and grow its Google Cloud practice. Together, we provide our customers with secure, scalable and agile cloud-based digital platforms to scale their businesses and ease their migration to the Cloud," said Ash Willis, Head of Channels and Alliances, Google Cloud in Asia Pacific.

(With agencies' input)