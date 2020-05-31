Toyota Kirloskar sales drop 86% in May

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Sunday reported a 86.49 per cent decline in domestic vehicle sales to 1,639 units in May. The company had posted sales of 12,138 units in May 2019, TKM said in a statement.

"We are conscious of the dealer business conditions in various parts of the country and we have been prioritising production at our end as per dealer requirements, both in terms of quantity as well as the grades that they require," TKM Senior Vice President, Sales & Service, Naveen Soni said in a statement.

The market has been slow and with demand being less, the company has been able to wholesale only 20 per cent of what it would have clocked under a normal situation, he added.

"However, retail sales have been much higher when compared to wholesales, thereby helping us reduce the month closing inventory levels at dealerships," Soni said.

There has also been a significant surge in customer orders and enquiries online, through digital platforms, he added.

Soni said operations have resumed in more than 300 company sales outlets across the country.

