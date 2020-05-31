Coronavirus India Live Updates: Big part of economy open now, need to be more careful, says PM Modi; total cases-1.82 lakh

Corona India news live updates and COVID-19 tracker: Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday (May 31), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that most of the restrictions have been lifted as a part of lockdown 5.0, people need to be more careful as the fight against COVID-19 is still on and everyone is vulnerable to the infection. He added that many people are adhering to the rules and observing social distancing. "Many shopkeepers in order to adhere to the two-yard distancing have installed big pipelines in their shops. Merchandise is released from one end and collected at the other end by the customer," said PM Modi.

With a record 8,380 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 193 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged past 1.82 lakh on Sunday (May 31), the last day of over a two-month-long lockdown. The total number of coronavirus cases now stand at 1,82,143, including 89,995 active cases, 86,984 recoveries, and 5,164 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. The Centre on Saturday announced a phased exit from the over two-months-long lockdown ending May 31 while extending it till June 30. The first phase called 'Unlock 1' will unlock the country barring the containment zones. The lockdown 5.0 guidelines will come into effect on June 1. World over, the tally has mounted to 6.05 million with the United States continuing to be worst-hit nation. The researchers across the globe are pacing up to find a coronavirus vaccine as the COVID-19 cases continue to surge across countries.

3.30 pm: Lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir

Lockdown 4.0 guidelines will continue to remain till June 8, an order stated.

3.15 pm: Uttarakhand latest coronavirus news

53 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state, total count jumped to 802 till 3 pm on Sunday.

3.00 pm: COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

The state reported 98 fresh coronavirus cases and 2 deaths on Sunday, taking Andhra Pradesh's tally to 3,042.

2.45 pm: Odisha coronavirus cases: 129 more infected on Sunday

With 129 new cases on Sunday, the state recorded its biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases, a health department official said adding that the total count of coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 1,948.

2.30 pm: Delhi lockdown 5.0 updates

Kalkaji temple authorities are taking precautionary steps for its reopening as Government has allowed reopening of religious places from June 8. Priest of the temple says, "We'll ensure social distancing and undertake sanitiation. Devotees to wear masks and avoid bringing offerings".

Delhi:Kalkaji temple authorities are taking precautionary steps for its reopening as Government has allowed reopening of religious places from June 8.Priest of the temple says,"We'll ensure social distancing&undertake sanitization.Devotees to wear masks&avoid bringing offerings".

2.15 pm: Coronavirus live updates

Punjab: Raju, specially-abled man from Pathankot, who was mentioned by PM in Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, has been distributing masks and ration among needy amid COVID-19 lockdown. He says,"There are many like me who are dependent on begging for their survival.I spend what I earn to help others".

Punjab: Raju, specially-abled man from Pathankot, who was mentioned by PM in Mann Ki Baat today,has been distributing masks&ration among needy amid #COVID lockdown. He says,"There are many like me who are dependent on begging for their survival.I spend what I earn to help others"

2.00 pm: Coronavirus India tracker: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graph.

1.45 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus cases

53 fresh cases reported in the state on Sunday, taking its total count to 802, informed Uttarakhand State Control Room for COVID-19.(ANI)

1.30 pm: Maharashtra lockdown updates

APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) market in Pune reopened on Sunday. BJ Deshmukh, Administrator of the market says, "The market re-opened today after 50 days. 11,000 quintals of agricultural produce were brought to the market today, on 200 vehicles."

Maharashtra: APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) market in Pune re-opened today. BJ Deshmukh, Administrator of the market says, "The market re-opened today after 50 days. 11,000 quintals of agricultural produce were brought to the market today, on 200 vehicles."

1.15 pm: Karnataka lockdown 5.0 update

Some shops opened in Kalaburagi on Sunday and normal vehicular movement continued as the state government on Saturday announced that there will be no complete lockdown on Sunday (today) and normal day to day life will continue today.

Karnataka: Some shops opened in Kalaburagi today and normal vehicular movement continued as the state government yesterday announced that there will be no complete lockdown on Sunday (today) and normal day to day life will continue today.

1.00 pm: Coronavirus in Chandigarh

2 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Bapu Dham Colony on Sunday, who were the contacts of a positive case, said the public relations department of Chandigarh adding the tally now stands at 291, comprising 88 active cases.

12.45 pm: Maharashtra corona latest news

91 more cops test COVID-10 positive in 24 hours taking the tally of infected police personnel in Maharashtra to 1,421. The total count comprises 183 police officers, and 1,238 policemen, said the Maharashtra Police department adding that the a total of 26 have died due to coronavirus.

12.30 pm: Corona updates J&K

Senior IAS officer in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has been tested COVID-19 positive. All other top bureaucrats who came in touch with him have been quarantined and will also be tested.

12.15 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases

The state recorded 79 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 1 death till 10.30 am on Sunday. Here is the city wise break-up:

Jaipur 21

Jhalawar 14

Bharatpur 12

Jhunjhunu 7

Kota 6

Dholpur 5

Rajsamand 5

Ajmer 3

Udaipur 2

Tonk 1

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat highlights

12.00 pm: Making every effort to lessen everyone's problems: PM Modi

Addressing the nation on his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he is doing is everything in his capacity to mitigate the problems of everyone in the country, adding that the fight against COVID-19 is a "long one". "The road ahead is a long one. We are fighting a pandemic about which little was previously known."

11.45 am: Pain experienced by migrant workers can't expressed through words, says PM Modi

There is no section in our country that is unaffected by the difficulties caused by the disease. However, the worst affected are the poor and the labourers. Their pain, their agony, and their ordeal can't be expressed in words: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

11.30 am: No carelessness in maintaining 'Do Gaj ki Doori', says PM Modi

"A major part of economy is active now. There should be no carelessness in maintaining six feet distance (Do Gaj Doori), wearing masks & staying indoors as much as possible. We need to be more vigilant now. Due to everyone's support, fight against coronavirus is being fought strongly," said PM Modi in his Mann ki Baat on Sunday.

10.45 am: 159 new COVID-19 cases in Assam

Assam recorded 159 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 20 air passengers. With this the state's tally has jumped to 1,216, informed Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

10.30 am: Delhi coronavirus latest updates

One more Delhi Police personnel died due to COVID-19 on Sunday. He was tested positive for novel coronavirus on May 26 and was undergoing treatment at Army BASE hospital in the national capital.

10.15 am: Himachal Pradesh lockdown updates: Bus services to resume from Monday, guidelines to come today

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur will announce the lockdown 5.0 guidelines on Sunday. Meanwhile, the state government has extended the holidays in schools untill June 15, while the bus services will resume from June 1. As per the sources, the night curfew in the state may be extended till June 30 with more easing of curbs.

10.00 am: Lockdown 5.0 extension

Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana extend lockdown till June 30.

9.45 am: Coronavirus deaths cross 5,000-mark

With 193 new deaths being reported on Sunday, the country's death toll have surged past to 5,164, as per the Union Health Ministry.

9.30 am: Total COVID-19 cases in India

The total number of coronavirus cases now stand at 1,82,143, including 89,995 active cases, 86,984 recoveries, and 5,164 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

9.15 am: Coronavirus cases in India in last 24 hours

With a record 8,380 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 193 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged past 1.82 lakh on Sunday (May 31), the last day of over a two-month-long lockdown.

9.00 am: Lockdown 5.0

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 30, allows partial resumption of public transport.

8.45 am: Lockdown 5.0: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday extended the over two-month-old lockdown till June 30 but with a phased exit plan beginning June 1. The ministry announced that malls, restaurants, temples, mosques, churches, and other religious places will be permitted to reopen from June 8 but in a phased manned. Meanwhile, it said that decision to reopen of schools and colleges will be taken in July after consulting the states.

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graph.