Walmart India lays off top executives across divisions at Gurugram headquarters: report

Walmart India is in the process of sacking about a hundred of its top executives based at the Gurugram headquarters. The company announced the layoffs including vice presidents across divisions such as sourcing, agri-business and the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) at a townhall on Friday.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Walmart India plans to shut the Mumbai fulfilment centre, which is its largest warehouse in India. It will also halt all new-store expansions in the country. The real estate team that is responsible for new store locations has also been disbanded, mentions the daily.

The move has come as Walmart India is faced with slow sales and elusive profits, even a decade after its entry into the Indian market. Walmart had partnered with Bharti Group in 2007 for the wholesale business. It finally bought Bharti's 50 per cent stake in 2013 to go solo.

Walmart India did not comment on the number of employees it laid off or its plans to halt expansion. It told the daily that it remains committed to growing in India. "We are always looking for ways to operate more effectively to serve our members. This requires us to review our corporate structure to ensure that we are organised in the right way to best meet the needs of our members. Impacted associates have been offered enhanced severance benefits and outplacement services to support their transition," said a Walmart India spokesperson to the daily.

The spokesperson said that this is the first phase of layoffs and they expect more layoffs by April. According to the daily, Walmart India sees no future in the brick-and-mortar business. It might end up selling it or consolidating operations with Flipkart's backend. Walmart bought Flipkart in 2018.

Walmart India, however, said that it has no plan to exit the wholesale segment in the country. The company said that it is deeply committed to growing its cash-and-carry business in India and is making deep investment in technology to cater to its members' need through brick-and-mortar and e-comerce.

