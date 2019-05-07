'Your sacrifices are greater, nobler': Naresh Goyal writes heart-warming letter to protesting Jet Airways employees

In a heartfelt letter to the employees of Jet Airways, founder Naresh Goyal evinced hope that the company will emerge from its current state of destitute. Goyal said he and his wife Neeta are hoping for things to turn out well on May 10, when the bank-led resolution plan for the airline reaches its culmination.

In the letter on the 26th anniversary of the airline, Goyal expressed grief at the non-payment of salaries to the staff of Jet Airways. "Neeta and I have had no role at Jet Airways after having made every possible sacrifice and commitment to ensure that the best interests of our Jet Airways family are served... By comparison however, the sacrifices that you have made are greater and nobler by far," Goyal wrote.

Here is the full text of Goyal's letter to Jet Airways employees:

Each year since the past 25 years, the 5th day of May has held a special place in the hearts of each of us. But yesterday, our 26th Anniversary was the saddest of all days, with no flights, added to which the sad coincidence that on 18th April 1993 we received our first aircraft in Mumbai, while in the early hours of the morning of 18th April 2019 we operated our last service from Amritsar to Mumbai.

Yesterday, at the onset of the 26th anniversary of Jet Airways, the mood was sombre, poignant. Neeta and I were moved beyond words to see so many of you across our vast Indian and international network, don your uniforms, not to report to work, but instead to participate in peace marches, championing your continued commitment and confidence in Jet Airways. Some of you organized religious prayer meets, not seeking anything for yourselves, but praying solely for the revival of Jet Airways. So many of you reached out to Neeta and me via different mediums, leaving us emotional, humbled and overwhelmed. Your love and unfaltering commitment to Jet Airways, even under these adverse conditions and personal hardship, is humbling and awe-inspiring. We are unable to reciprocate and respond to each of you individually owing to the prevailing circumstances, and so we reach out to you through your beloved Jet Airways.

Further to my communication of 25th March 2019, since stepping down from our respective positions, Neeta and I have had no role at Jet Airways after having made every possible sacrifice and commitment to ensure that the best interests of our Jet Airways family are served:

From a group company, I have made Rs 250 crore available to the Banks

I have pledged my shareholding in 9W

I have stepped down as your Chairman

Neeta has stepped down from Board of Directors of Jet Airways

For Neeta and me it has been an extremely emotional and difficult period, most particularly about the non-payment of your hard-earned salaries. I cannot even begin to describe how terrible it is for me to contemplate the difficult situation each of you and your dear families are going through and cannot find the words to explain my deep personal anguish. I have been in Mumbai and have been watching and closely monitoring the untiring efforts and sacrifices you are all making as a close-knit team for the survival of the company over all self-interests and I am truly, deeply moved.

Neeta and I are anxiously hoping that there will be a positive outcome on the 10th of May 2019 as per the BLRP deadline... It is our dearest wish, like yours, to witness the blazing sun reappear from behind the dark clouds of the past weeks, on a canvas of never ending blue. We both fervently pray that the "Joy of Flying" may once more bring cheer and solace to all of you and your dear families in the very near future. Your loyalty, dedication and brilliance of the past 25 years, is worthy of this new dawn.

With warm regards,

NARESH GOYAL

