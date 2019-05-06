SpiceJet to launch 12 new domestic flights, GoAir offers discount on bookings

Domestic carriers SpiceJet and GoAir have announced new domestic routes and discounts on bookings, respectively. This comes after national carrier Jet Airways suspended its operations temporarily. Private airlines SpiceJet has announced the launch of new domestic flights which will connect Mumbai and Delhi with other cities. On the other hand, Mumbai-based carrier GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 2,765 and Rs 7,000 respectively. The bookings however are valid only for a limited period, according to the carrier's website.

Here's all you need to know about the announcements made by the two carriers:

SpiceJet

According to a press release, the carrier will launch 12 new domestic flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with other cities on its network.

Out of the 12 new flights, 6 are to and from Mumbai while the remaining 6 are connecting flights to Delhi, said the official statement.

All the new flights will be effective from May 11, 2019, according to the airlines.

The Gurugram-based carrier will also commence two new daily flights connecting Durgapur with Mumbai from June 25, 2019.

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 2,765 and Rs 7,000 respectively, according to the carrier's website.

The tickets can be booked in a limited period offer.

As per GoAir, the bookings under the offer can be made till May 8, 2019.

In a different deal, the airline is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1, 375.

However, the bookings under this deal can be made till May 9, 2019 and is valid for travel till October 6, 2019.

