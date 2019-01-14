Nokia 3.1 Plus gets permanent price cut of Rs 1,500 in India

HMD Global has slashed the price of Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone in India by Rs 1,500. The smartphone was launched at Rs 11,499 but now it will be available for Rs 9,999 instead. The price of the phone hasn't been reduced online yet, but Amazon India and Flipkart have already started selling it at a new price.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus does not have Nokia's glass sandwich design, instead, the company had opted for an Aluminium panel with 2.5D curve. The device comes in three colours, Blue, White and Baltic. The device also has a dedicated MicroSD slot apart from the dual sim tray.

The device is powered by MediaTek's P22 chipset which comes with eight cores. In terms of optics, there's a dual lens setup with one 13MP PDAF sensor and another 5MP depth sensor. The front sensor is an 8MP selfie lens with AI features.

The cameras also has a Live bokeh mode where the depth can be adjusted while clicking the picture as well as after it has been taken.

The display is a 6-inch HD+ panel with a conventional 18:9 aspect ratio display. Another USP of this device, according to HMD, is a 2-day battery life owing to a 3,500mAh battery. It comes bundled with a 5V - 2A charger. The device runs Android 8.0 Oreo, with affiliation to the Android One programme.

On the other hand, Nokia 3.1 Plus' sibling, Nokia 3.1, has a 5.2-inch screen with a resolution of 1440x720 pixels. The display has an unspecified version of Corning Gorilla Glass for protection against nicks and scratches.

The Nokia 3.1, in comparison to Nokia 3.1 Plus, houses an octa-core Mediatek MT6750N clocked at 1.5 GHz coupled with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The Nokia 3.1 runs Android 8.0 Oreo. The primary camera on the Nokia 3.1 is a 13MP snapper with f/2 aperture. It comes with auto focus and LED flash. The front camera has an 8MP unit with f/2 aperture, fixed focus sensor and 84.6-degree field of vision.

For connectivity options, the Nokia 3.1 has a 3.5mm audio jack, Micro USB 2.0, LTE Cat4, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, and Beidou. The device is powered by a 2,990 mAh battery.