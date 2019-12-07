Business Today
Loading...

NTPC inks Rs 5,000 crore term-loan pact with SBI

The loan facility has been extended at an interest rate linked to 3-month MCLR of the bank

twitter-logo PTI        Last Updated: December 7, 2019  | 16:39 IST
NTPC inks Rs 5,000 crore term-loan pact with SBI

Power generation company NTPC on Saturday said it has signed a term loan agreement for Rs 5,000 crore was signed with State Bank of India (SBI).

The loan facility has been extended at an interest rate linked to 3-month MCLR (marginal cost of funds-based lending rate) of the bank and has a door-to-door tenure of 15 years, NTPC said in a statement.

The loan will be utilised to part finance the capital expenditure of NTPC, it said.

Also Read: SEBI tells LIC, SBI, BoB to cut stake in UTI AMC below 10% or face strict action

Also Read: NEFT service to be allowed 24x7 from December 16; to boost digital payments

Also Read: TCS 1st Tata Group firm to offer health insurance benefits to LGBT employees

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Power generation company | NTPC | term loan agreement | State Bank of India | SBI | MCLR | marginal cost of funds | lending rate | capital expenditure
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close