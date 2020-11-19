Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison

Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for two terror cases by a Pakistani court.
"The anti-terrorism court of Lahore on Thursday sentenced four leaders of Jamat-ud-Dawa, including its chief Hafiz Saeed, in two more cases," PTI quoted a court official as saying.
Hafiz Saeed and his two aides - Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid - have been sentenced to 10-and-a-half years each, while his brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki has been sentenced to six-month imprisonment.
This was not the first time that Hafiz Saeed, chief of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa, a front organisation for the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was sentenced in a terror case by a Pakistani court. In February, Hafiz Saeed and some of his aides were convicted and sentenced to 11 years in a terror-financing case.
Saeed is wanted in India for planning the attack on Mumbai in 2008, when 10 terrorists killed 166 people and injured hundreds more. He is also known as a "global terrorist" both by the United Nations and the US, which put a $10 million bounty on his head.
Saeed was arrested in Pakistan in July last year in connection with terror-financing cases after international pressure buildup on Pakistan to come clean. Pakistan is facing possible blacklisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and is currently under its grey list.
