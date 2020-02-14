7th Pay commission: Odisha approves 10% arrears; increases 5% DA for govt employees

The Odisha government on Tuesday increased Dearness Allowance of the state government employees to 5 per cent with effect from January 1, 2020. With this, the Odisha government employees' total DA stands at 14 per cent. Besides, Chief Minister Naveen Patanik has also approved 10 per cent arrears of the 7th Pay Commission.

After the pay under ORSP (Odisha Revised Scales of Pay Rules) rules, 2017, was fixed, the Odisha government employees were allowed to draw the revised salary from September 2017 onward without the payment of any arrear salary from January 1, 2016, to August 31, 2017.

Later, the government disbursed 40 per cent of the total arrears for the revised salary due for the period for FY18.

