Adani Wilmar launches mobile app to sell Fortune products online

Adani Wilmar Ltd, which offers a range of edible oils and food products under the Fortune brand, has launched a mobile app for customers to order the products online from their home.

At present, customers in 17 towns -- Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Pune, Akola, Gurugram, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Noida, Panchkula, Mohali, Kanpur, Kolkata, Indore, Jodhpur, Raipur, Bengaluru and Hyderabad -- can place orders for Fortune oils and its range of food and personal care products using the app, which is available on Android, iOS, Adani Wilmar said in a release.

The company plans to roll out the app, which has seen over 11,000 downloads in less than a month since its launch, in other key markets in the coming days.

"Once the order is placed, the products are delivered with no delivery charges taken from the consumers. The deliveries are completed within 2-3 days. Customers are eligible for getting a free gift on their first order. There are exclusive combos available, and consumers can avail discounts up to 45 per cent on products ordered from the application," it added.

Also read: Tata Group on buying spree, looking to acquire Curefit for its 'super app'

Adani Wilmar said it has adhered to all safety parameters, and the application includes multiple payment options and contactless delivery.

Besides oils and other food products, a range of soaps as well as recently launched hand wash and sanitizer of Alife brand, which is another brand owned by Adani Wilmar, will also be available on the app.

"The app has been launched at a time when more and more customers are preferring to buy groceries online, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year. The app allows customers to buy from the whole range of Fortune products, and get it safely delivered at their doorsteps at attractive prices," Adani Wilmar MD and CEO Angshu Mallick said.

The company's products continue to be available on various e-commerce platforms, modern retail, and provision stores, Mallick added.

Also read: Jobs scene in small towns suffers a blow in Covid-19 second wave