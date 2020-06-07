Amit Shah holds first of its kind virtual rally in Bihar; here are key highlights

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a first of its kind virtual rally on Sunday in Patna, Bihar. The virtual rally was live-streamed to lakhs of people on Bihar BJP's Facebook and YouTube pages. The aim was to reach out to the people residing in the 243 assembly segments of the state which will be holding elections in October of this year.
Amit Shah said a lot of things during his first virtual rally, Here are ten most important highlights:
- Amit Shah said that there are elections in Bihar in the coming days and he is confident that under Nitish Kumar's leadership the NDA will form the government in Bihar with a clearcut two-thirds majority.
- Shah claimed that the virtual rally was not part of BJP's campaign and has nothing to do with the Bihar elections. He said that BJP believes in democracy and in time of the coronavirus pandemic it cannot forget its tradition of public contact.
- Talking about the issue of migrant labourers Shah said that after the coronavirus pandemic, PM Narendra Modi had told the CMs of all states that migrant workers should be treated with respect and had given them Rs 11,000 crore to distribute among the migrant workers. Shah claimed that around 1.25 crore migrant labourers were transported to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Shah praised his political ally and current Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He said that under Kumar's rule Bihar's growth rate had reached 11.3 percent from a meagre 3.9% under RJD. He said that the state had moved 'lalten raj' to LED 'raj'.
- Shah also threw some jabs at his political opponents. He said that some NGO had told Rahul Gandhi that speaking loudly will get him more votes.
- Concentrating on the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, Shah said that the 'Janata Curfew' will be written in golden letters in the history books of India.
- Shah said that some people see a political agenda behind organising this virtual rally. Shah said that who has stopped from organising their rally instead of sitting in Delhi.
- Shah said that Bihar government has fought the fight against corona crisis very well. He said he wanted to congratulate Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on his efforts.
- Shah said that the people have Bihar have contributed to the development of every corner of India and that the sweat of the people of Bihar can be smelled in very developed area of the country.
- Shah also said PM Modi for the past six years has tried to bring light in the lives of crores of people especially those living in the eastern part of India.
