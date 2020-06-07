Coronavirus impact: China's exports shrink 3.3% in May; import plunges to 16.7%

China's exports in May fell a less-than-expected 3.3% compared with a year earlier, but imports plunged 16.7%, customs data showed on Sunday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would tumble 7% from a year earlier after a 3.5% gain in April.

Imports were estimated to have contracted 9.7%, recovering from a slide of 14.2% in April.

China posted a trade surplus of $62.93 billion last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a $39 billion surplus and $45.34 billion surplus in April.

