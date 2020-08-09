Amit Shah tests negative for coronavirus, tweets Manoj Tiwari

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's coronavirus report came negative on Sunday, according to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari.

Tiwari tweeted today, saying: "Home Minister Amit Shah's COVID-19 report came negative."

Last Sunday, Home Minister Shah said he tested positive for coronavirus. He was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

The 55-year-old also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves.

The last known public function which Shah attended was on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), where he addressed a webinar on the occasion of the 100th death anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak. About 50 people were physically present at the event.

Also read: Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, admitted to hospital