BREAKING: Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, admitted to hospital

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The home minister has been admitted to Medanta hospital.Sha is showing mild symptoms for coronavirus.

Shah informed on twitter about his coronavirus report.

"I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," he tweeted in Hindi.

The 55-year-old minister said he was fine. He also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves. On Saturday, Shah addressed a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' organised by ICCR Delhi on the 100th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak

Doctors will be monitoring Shah's oxygen-level. Union mnister Babul Supriyo told India Today channel that he will self-isolate himself as he met the home minister couple of days ago.

Meanwhile, several ministers have wished Shah a a speedy recovery, including IB minster Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Get well soon Sri @AmitShah Ji. All our prayers are with you. https://t.co/qXeYA1lqFD - Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) August 2, 2020