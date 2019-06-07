Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to get not 1 but 5 deputy chief ministers!

The newly-elected Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reportedly decided to appoint five deputy chief ministers under him. Notably, all five deputy CMs will be chosen from weaker sections of the society.

Following a meeting of the YSR Congress Legislature Party at his residence on Friday, Reddy announced his decision to appoint five deputy CMs in one go. One deputy CM each will be selected from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, minority communities and the Kapu community.

In the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government, one deputy CM each was nominated from the Kapu and backward communities.

Reddy also stated that the new Andhra Pradesh state Cabinet will have more representation from the weaker sections. This is in contrast to the expectations that the Reddy community will dominate the Cabinet. The Cabinet will be reconstituted two and a half years later, after a mid-term performance review of the government.

It is expected to be full 25-member Cabinet under CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. The new Council of Ministers will be constituted at a public function on Saturday.

The YSR Congress Party came to power in Andhra Pradesh after a landslide victory in the recent Legislative Assembly elections. The party won 151 out of 175 Vidhan Sabha seats, whereas Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party managed to win only 23 seats.

(With PTI inputs)