Another vaccine to be rolled out soon! Serum plans to launch Covovax by Sept

Serum Institute, manufacturer of Covishield that is currently being administered under the vaccination drive, is working to launch Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax by September this year. The timeline looks increasingly possible for the manufacturer as the US has eased supply of vaccine raw materials.

The company has reportedly received its first lot of supplies of key raw materials for Covovax production, according to a report in The Economic Times. This comes after the Joe Biden-led US government lifted the Defense Production Act (DFA) ratings on COVID-19 vaccine makers.

The curbs had resulted in disruption in supplies of key materials including nano filters, plastic bags to store materials at specific temperatures, vials and stoppers needed for the production of Covovax.

The vaccine was earlier expected to be launched in June. Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla had earlier said in March that a temporary US ban on exports of critical raw materials could limit the production of coronavirus vaccines such as Novavax.

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine has shown 90.4 per cent efficacy in Phase 3 trials, putting it in the same league as other vaccines including Pfizer-BioNTech (91.3 per cent) and Moderna (90 per cent). It is slightly higher than Covishield (76 per cent) and Covaxin (81 per cent). Sputnik V that is also being administered in India currently has an efficacy rate of 91.6 per cent.

VK Paul, NITI Aayog member, said on Tuesday that Novavax candidate's efficacy rate is promising and encouraging. Serum is also planning to start trials for children soon.

Also read: 'Recommended increasing COVID-19 vaccine doses gap to 8-12 weeks, not 12-16,' say experts

Also read: Online registration for COVID-19 vaccine not mandatory