Anti-CAA protests: Mobile internet blocked in parts of Delhi; Airtel, Vodafone confirm

Amid rising protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), mobile internet has been suspended in several parts of Delhi. Telecom operators Airtel and Vodafone Idea confirmed the same to its customers who had complained of no connectivity. Calls, SMS and internet services have been affected due to the shutdown.

Airtel responded to complaints about poor connectivity and responded: "Hi! We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running."

Vodafone also responded to users and said that services have been stopped at a few locations. "Hi! As per the directive received from the Government, Services are stopped at few locations (Jamia, Saheen bagh, Bawana, Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mandi House and part of Walled city). As a result of this you will not be able to use services till 1pm at these locations. As per the directive received from the Government, data services are stopped at Muzzafarnagar District . As a result of this, you are not able to use the data services" it replied to a query.

Section 144 has also been imposed in many parts across Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. As many as 15 Delhi Metro stations have been shut in the city. Hundreds of protestors have been detained across different cities. Ramchandra Guha, Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid, Sandeep Dikshit, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Tehseen Poonawalla have been detained by police for protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act.

