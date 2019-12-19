Anti-CAA protests Live Updates: 14 Delhi Metro stations closed; Congress, NCP gear for all-India agitation

Citizenship Act protests updates: Entry and exit gates of 14 metro stations have been closed due to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Entry & exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," the DMRC tweeted. Gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Munirka were also closed, causing huge inconvenience to commuters and office-goers. The Congress, NCP and various other parties have formed a front and are organising a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) today. Besides, the government has also imposed Section 144 of CrPC in several states including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

11.11 AM: Congress is behind protests against CAA, &because of people like UT Khader situation is becoming like this. Taking care of Muslims is our responsibility. Request all to maintain peace. If Congress leaders continue to support protests then they'll face consequences.

11.00 AM: Police action in Karnataka: Consortium of Left wing and Muslim organisations hold protest in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, against Citizenship Amendment Act. Police have detained more than 20 protesters. -- ANI

Karnataka: Consortium of Left wing & Muslim organisation hold protest in Kalaburagi against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Police have detained more than 20 protesters. pic.twitter.com/DzDZXcknYo â ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

10:48 AM: Central Secretariat metro station will also remain closed today. However, interchange facility will be available at this station.

10:25 AM: Six more metro staions closed: Entry & exit gates of Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market will remain closed on Thursday.





Entry & exit gates of Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. â Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 19, 2019

10.23 AM:Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed near Red Fort.

10.22 AM: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh and Munirka are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations.

10.20 AM: Delhi Police: "Permission has not been granted for the protest march to be held by communist party from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar over #CitizenshipAmmendmentAct and NRC at 12 pm today."

10.17 AM: Delhi Police: "Permission has not been granted for the march to be held under the banner of 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' against Citizenship Ammendment Act from Lal Quila to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park (ITO) at 11:30 am today."

