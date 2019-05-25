Assam HS Result 2019: Khushboo Firdous from Arts, Bitupan Arandhara from Science top with 95.6% score

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the Class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) results Sunday. AHSEC has announced the HS results on its official websites-resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in.

Khushboo Firdous has topped in the Art stream, Bitupan Arandhara is first among science students. Both Firdous and Arandhara have scored 95.6 per cent marks in their respective streams. Ashim Sarkar from the commerce stream topped with 94.8 per cent marks.

This year, over 2.4 lakh students had appeared for the class 12 exam. As many as 3,796 students secured first division in the Commerce stream, 18,572 students secured first division in Arts stream, while 15,860 students cleared Science stream with first division.

The pass percentage for Assam Class 12 Board exam 2019 for Arts stream was recorded 75.14 per cent and for Commerce stream, it was recorded 87.79 per cent.

Assam Board Result 2019: List of websites to check result

Candidates can check their results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.nic.in or can also check their results on the following websites:

sebaonline.org

assamonline.in

resultresultsassam.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

eduassam.com

Assam 12th Result 2019: Check Assam Board results via SMS

For SMS, students must type - ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263 to receive the Class 12 scores.