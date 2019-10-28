Bank holiday today in Mumbai, Pune due to Vikram Samvat, Govardhan Puja

Banks were closed today in several cities across nation today as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed holidays in several cities on account of Vikram Samvat New Year Day, Laxmi Puja and Govardhan Puja.

Today, on October 28, banks were open today in cities Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, among others. Whereas under the Negotiable Instruments Act, banks stayed closed in other cities like Mumbai, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kanpur and Jaipur.

In the financial hub Mumbai, RBI declared a bank holiday keeping in mind celebrations related to Diwali, making this a three-day-long closure for the banks in Mumbai. Futher the share markets are also shut today on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Banking operations were hit all over the country last week too due to assembly elections on Monday, followed by a bank strike on Tuesday. As banks are closed on every second and fourth Saturdays of the month, last Saturday was also a holiday. Sunday was Diwali Festival weekend.

Additionally, banks are shut in Bengaluru on Tuesday on account of Balipadyami festival celebrated in Karnataka. Banks will also to remain shut in the cities of Lucknow and Kanpur tomorrow on account of Bhaidooj and Chitragupt Puja festivals.

Further, to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday on October 31, banks will be shut in Ahmedabad and the rest of Gujarat on Thursday.

