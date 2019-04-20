Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh by BCCI for 'Koffee with Karan' remarks

The Board of Cricket Control of India's (BCCI) Ombudsman DK Jain directed Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and opener KL Rahul to pay a fine of Rs 20 lakh each for their sexist comments on TV show, Koffee with Karan.

In the order published on the BCCI website, Jain wrote that Pandya and KL Rahul have to pay a sum of Rs 1 lakh to each of the most deserving widows of ten constables in para-military forces who have lost their lives while on duty through the medium of 'Bharat Ke Veer App'. They have also been asked to deposit a sum of Rs 10 lakh in a fund created by the Cricket Association for the blind.

The amount is to be deposited within four weeks from the date of receipt of the order. The Ombudsman further said that if the players fail to deposite the fine within the time granted, the BCCI may deduct the amount from their match fees payable to the player and make the requisite deposit.

The Supreme Court-appointed Ombudsman had issued notices to Pandya and Rahul in early April to appear for deposition for their controversial comments on Koffee with Karan show. Pandya and Rahul were provisionally suspended by the Committee of Administrators (COA) for their remarks before the suspension was lifted pending an inquiry by the Ombudsman.

Both players witnessed backlash across the country following their obnoxious remarks on women. The controversial episode was aired on January 6, which prompted the COA to call the duo back from the tour of Australia, handing them provisional suspensions.

The two tendered unconditional apologies and their ban was provisionally lifted pending inquiry. Once Jain assumed his charge, the COA handed over the matter to him.

(With PTI inputs)

