Bengaluru violence: Police arrest Srinivas Murthy's nephew; Section 144 imposed in city

Violence broke out in Bengaluru's Pulakeshi Nagar on Tuesday night over a derogatory post about the Prophet Muhammad. The post was reportedly written by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew Naveen. Irked by the social media post, hundreds of people went on rampage and set DJ Halli police station on fire. The Congress MLA's residence was also targeted by the angry mob on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the "attack on the residence of MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and the DJ Halli police station is condemnable."

Bengaluru violence: Here's what's all happened so far:

1. As per the media report, Murthy's nephew Naveen posted a derogatory image on social media. Subsequently, a group of people visited the police station to file a complaint against him. However, the cops allegedly asked them to talk and sort it out. Angry over the response, the mob gathered outside the police station and started protesting against the cops to take immediate action.

2. The mob vandalised DG Halli, KG Halli police stations, as well as Congress legislator Murthy's residence. Angry protesters set ablaze 24 four-wheelers, 200 bikes kept outside the police stations.

3. To disperse the mob, police resorted to lathi charge, lobbed tear gas shells and later opened fire, killing three people. Thereafter, the police imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the city, including areas around DJ Halli and KG Halli police station.

4. So far, three people have died and around 60 cops have been injured in the clashes.

5. Bengaluru Police have arrested Murthy's nephew Naveen as well as 110 other people in connection with the clashes. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the situation has been brought under control. He added, "With regard to incidents in DJ Halli, a total of 110 people have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and assault".

6. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stated that directives have been issued to take strict action against the accused (of Bengaluru violence). He also said that the government has taken all possible steps to bring the situation under control.

7. Congress leader Digvijay Singh demanded an investigation and told media, "I strongly condemn communally provocative offensive post on social media which resulted in violence in Bengaluru. Police must find out the source from which the post originated rather than taking cognisance of only those who shared it".

8. Murthy also released a video urging people to maintain peace. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai also released a video message, saying people should not take the law into their own hands.