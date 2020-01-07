Bharat Bandh 2020: Here's all need to know about date, timing, workers' demands and more

Central trade unions and bank unions have called for a nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh) to protest against the government's 'anti-people' policies undertaken by the government. Ten central trade unions, such as INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations, to go on a nationwide strike, on January 8, against government's "disinvestment, privatisation and labour reform policies".

According to the trade unions protesting against the government, these 'anti people' policies include the massive disinvestment of PSUs, privatisation of state-owned entities, the 100 per cent sale of Air India and some reform policies. According to the claims of the trade unions, approximately 25 crore people are set to participate in the January 8 nationwide strike.

According to a press release issued by Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), since four years no Indian Labour Conference has taken place. The last meeting with the Central ministers to discuss a 12-point charter of demands happened in August 2015. CITU also added that the government is failing to handle economic issues and is busy in privatising and selling PSUs. The press release furthermore said that this pace of privatization and selling of PSUs is detrimental to the national interest as well as the national development.

Here's all you need to know about Bharat Bandh tomorrow:

Bharat Bandh date: January 8, Wednesday

Bharat Bandh timings: This will be a 24-hour strike starting from Wednesday early morning.

Number of people expected to be a part of the Bharat Bandh: Approximately 25 crore

Workers' demands: This bandh is organised to protest against central government policies such as disinvestment, privatisation of PSUs and merger of banks, among others. The trade unions will also treat this as a platform to press for the 12-point common demands of the working class that include minimum wage, social security and several others.

Trade Unions partaking in Bharat Bandh 2020: Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC)

Will the Central government employees also be a part of this strike?

The central government employees will not be a part of this strike as the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has expressly prohibited the Central government employees from partaking in "any form of strike including mass casual leave, go slow, etc. Or any actions that abet any form of strike/protest in violation of Rule 7 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964 ."

The DoPT has also asked officials to not grant casual or any other type of leave to the employees during the time period of the proposed strike by the Central Trade Unions. The officials have also been asked to ensure hindrance free entry for all the willing employees. In an official notification, the DoPT also stated that any central government employee going on strike in any form will have to face the consequences that can not only include deduction of wages but also disciplinary action as per the guidelines.